ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 6.2%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $500.79 and last traded at $501.96. 2,397,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $512.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.48 and its 200 day moving average is $433.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,935 shares of company stock valued at $46,557,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

