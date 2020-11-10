Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Raised to $0.20 at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $0.15 to $0.20 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.