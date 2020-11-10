Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

