Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) were down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 4,801,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,559,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,707,000 after acquiring an additional 643,330 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,347,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,170,000.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

