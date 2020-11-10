Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (SIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$162.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. The company has a market cap of $878.88 million and a PE ratio of -190.00. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -1,354.35%.

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

