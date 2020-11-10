Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SWIR opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.37. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

