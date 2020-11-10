Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 10,351 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

