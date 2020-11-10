Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,648 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $197.60 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average of $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

