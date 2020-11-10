Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,204 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.