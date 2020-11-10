Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 12,598 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $129.39.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.