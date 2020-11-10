Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTR opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

