Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $230.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $243.82. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.