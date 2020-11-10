Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 88,443 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $6,528,000.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.61 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

