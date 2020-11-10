Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 70,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $315.44 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $331.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.04.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

