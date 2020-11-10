Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 415.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.27% of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

AAAU opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

