Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

VAW stock opened at $148.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average of $127.83. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $154.99.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

