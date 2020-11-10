Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,997,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

