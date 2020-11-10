Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.18 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $111,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.