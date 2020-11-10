Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.20 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 173.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

NYSE FE opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

