Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,228 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 111,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 161.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

