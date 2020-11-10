Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $433,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $269.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.