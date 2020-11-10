Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

