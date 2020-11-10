Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,831,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $240.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $216.35. The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

