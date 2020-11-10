Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 445.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.