Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $228.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.21. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

