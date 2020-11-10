Sigma Planning Corp Has $11.27 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after buying an additional 1,067,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

