Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.72. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

