Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 1,520,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $7,748,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,363 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,164,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Ares Capital by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.15. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

