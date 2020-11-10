Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,071,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 718,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 65,965 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

