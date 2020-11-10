Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.89. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

