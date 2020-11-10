Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

