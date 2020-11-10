Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,995 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

