Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,030 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $40.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

