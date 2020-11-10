Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 330 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 580.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,203,000 after acquiring an additional 362,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

