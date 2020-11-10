Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 41,000 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.31% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 484,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.