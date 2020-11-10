Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,419 shares of company stock worth $34,787,602 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

