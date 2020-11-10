Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

