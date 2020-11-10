Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

