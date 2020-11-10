Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,795 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 47.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of MAIN opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

