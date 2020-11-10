Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,495 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 120.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth about $32,240,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

