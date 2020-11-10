Signaturefd LLC Acquires 969 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

