Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $216.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

