Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.22.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

