Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,590 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 1,713,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

FITB stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

