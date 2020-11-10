Signaturefd LLC Buys 583 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 74,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 68,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

NYSE HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.82 and its 200-day moving average is $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

