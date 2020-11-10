Signaturefd LLC Buys 609 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

NYSE:BNS opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

