Signaturefd LLC Buys 973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

