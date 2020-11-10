Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Progressive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

PGR opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

