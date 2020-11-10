Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,040,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 324,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 141.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 360,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 211,257 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

