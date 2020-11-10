Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,504 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

